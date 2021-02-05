Poor suffer but relief on the way: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday admitted that flour prices had impacted the poor more than anything else and assured that the government was totally focused on providing relief to them.

He was presiding over a review meeting on the measures taken to reduce the prices of basic commodities.

Ministers for finance and economic affairs, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor and senior officials attended the meeting that reviewed the steps taken to reduce the prices of basic commodities.

Imran called for ensuring all necessary administrative measures and finalising the proposals — under consideration — for their immediate implementation.

The meeting was informed that the government's economic policies were warmly welcomed by the business community.

Various proposals were put forward to lower the prices of essential commodities including administrative measures and use of technology to ensure transparency of the system and elimination of exploitation of farmers.

Meanwhile, the prime minister chaired a review meeting on the priority sectors of the system of government and the steps to be taken to increase the Pakistani workforce abroad.

A detailed briefing was given to the meeting on the steps taken to improve governance, amendment and enforcement of existing laws, providing justice to ordinary citizens and improving the police system, as well as increase the Pakistani workforce abroad.

The chief secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and chief commissioner Islamabad briefed the prime minister on the steps being taken to improve governance.

The meeting stressed solution to the citizens' grievances, holding of open forums, expeditious resolution of revenue related issues, improvement of service delivery, devolution and devolution of powers, promotion of use of technology, sanitation in cities, and public authorities.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress made in amending the Civil Procedure Code at the provincial level and especially in amending the inheritance laws to facilitate the process of giving women their legal right to property.

Chief commissioner Islamabad briefed the meeting on the steps being taken against the occupation mafia in the federal capital.

IGP Islamabad briefed the meeting on the steps being taken to improve policing.

Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari and his team briefed the PM on the steps being taken to increase the Pakistani workforce and remittances abroad.

Addressing the meeting, Imran said the main objective of reforming the governance system was to create facilities for people and to ensure justice to them in all spheres.

He said strengthening relationship between the people and the government and empowering people was the top priority of the government.

Imran directed the authorities concerned that a system of punishment and retribution should be introduced for the officers so that there would be no complaint of any negligence in this regard.

Regarding an action against the qabza mafia, the PM said the public should be kept informed in this regard through the media so that people could be protected from the negative propaganda of vested interests.

Regarding the increase in the Pakistani workforce abroad, the PM was informed that a three-year strategy and action plan had been formulated in this regard which set out the responsibilities of all the agencies concerned along with timelines.

In another meeting, the prime minister was informed that 600-700 accounts were being opened under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) and remittances and payments of $6-7 million were being made daily by Pakistanis abroad.

The PM reviewed meeting on the progress made in providing facilities to Pakistanis abroad under the Roshan Digital Account.

The meeting was briefed about the encouraging interest of overseas Pakistanis over the past five months in the Roshan Digital Account, set up under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and suggestions for providing more facilities with innovation in future.

The participants were informed that so far, Roshan Digital Account had been provided to Pakistanis abroad in 97 countries of different continents. So far, 82,728 accounts have been opened in these countries, with approximately 43.436 million in remittances and payments. About 600 to 700 accounts are being opened on a daily basis, with remittances and payments of 6 to 7 million being made daily by Pakistanis abroad.

The meeting was informed that Pakistanis abroad were benefiting the most from the facilities provided under Roshan Digital Account in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States. The last month has seen more growth.

The participants were informed about the cooperation of ministries, FBR and Senator Faisal Javed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said overseas Pakistanis were the most valuable assets to Pakistan and the government was committed to providing facilities in finance and investment to overseas Pakistanis.

He also chaired a weekly meeting on housing, construction and development, which was given briefing on measures taken for development of the construction sector and especially for prevention of fraud against illegal housing societies and the public, especially Pakistanis abroad.

At the meeting, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Executive Director of Akhuwat, told the PM that Rs5 billion had been allocated by the government through Akhuwat to help the poorest people build their own houses. Out of Rs5 billion, Rs3.35 billion had been utilised so far as a result of which 7,572 houses had been constructed. The PM praised the success of the fraternity model.

The IGP Punjab informed the meeting about the action taken against illegal occupation mafia and said from 2009 to 2021, 906 references were pending. As per the instructions of government, 895 cases have been registered so far after reviewing all these references.

Regarding operations against the occupation mafia, the IG Punjab said that so far 41 properties had been handed over to their genuine owners.

Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority briefed the premier on short and medium-term plan to prevent illegal housing societies, plots being sold more than once, illegal development on agricultural lands, parks and government lands and other corruptions.

In collaboration with the PTA and PEMRA, prevention of advertisement of illegal housing schemes would be ensured, the meeting was informed.

The meeting was briefed on the progress made by the Survey General of Pakistan in digitizing Cadastre (Register Mall).