Drug dealers arrested

LAHORE:Hadiara Police claimed to have arrested two suspected drug dealers on Thursday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ali Raza and Qutb-ud-Din. Police also recovered drugs from their custody. The cases have been registered against them.

found dead: A youth died under suspicious circumstances in Kahna on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Waqas 20, a resident of Kahna. The victim was found lying in an unconscious condition at a bus stop. A passerby spotted him and informed police. A police team reached the spot on information and shifted him to hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.