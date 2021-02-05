Cricket teams security plan reviewed

LAHORE:An important meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held at Gaddafi Stadium under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat on Thursday.

The meeting was convened to review the security plan for the upcoming Pakistan, South African T20 series matches at Lahore. Provincial Ministers Col Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majeed Khan and Rai Taimoor Khani Bhatti along with Additional Chief Secretary Home, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations, DC Lahore, DG Rescue and PCB officials were also present on the occasion.