Directive to crack down on land grabbers

LAHORE:On the direction of Prime Minister and Chief Minister, the Punjab government has issued orders to all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to launch an operation against the land grabbers across the province. The orders were issued during a meeting chaired by the chief secretary here Thursday. The additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home), IG Punjab, Anti-Corruption Establishment DG, commissioner, CCPO and deputy commissioner Lahore attended the meeting. The divisional commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs participated through a video link.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that land mafia was a bane of society. He directed the officers not to show leniency to the elements involved in illegal occupation of land and take stern action against them as per law. He said that illegally-occupied state land as well as private properties should be retrieved forthwith, adding that it would improve people’s trust in the government. The CS issued instructions to prepare a comprehensive plan for the use of the retrieved lands. He said that he and the IG Punjab would oversee the operation and review the progress on a daily basis. The IG directed the police officers to supervise the operation themselves and not leave it to their subordinates. He said that the police would support the administration in the operation. He said that overseas Pakistanis were the asset of the country; their complaints must be addressed on priority.