Wheat ‘smuggling’ bid foiled, 300 bags seized

CHARSADDA: The Food Debarment on Thursday seized 300 bags of wheat allegedly being smuggled to Peshawar to sell the subsidised grain on high price.

Taking action against the smuggling and illegal transportation of food items, Assistant Controller Food Department Tasbihullah seized a truck loaded with 300 bags of subsidized wheat in the limits of Peshawar.

The official said that the subsidized staple food item was being smuggled to Peshawar for better pay off.

However, impounded the truck and registered a case against the alleged smugglers at the Daudzai Police Station.

The wheat bags were issued from the Charsadda Grain Godown to a flourmill in Utmanzai as per its quota, which were meant to be sold to people at the government subsidized rate.

After preliminary action, the seized wheat was returned to the Charsadda Grain Godown.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the smuggling of subsidized wheat, the director Food Department has ordered a probe against the persons involved in the smuggling of wheat.

District Food Controller Arshad Khan said that 3113 bags of wheat were being supplied to 12 flourmills from the Charsadda Grain Godown on a daily basis.

The wheat of 3113 bags after being grinned at the flourmills were sold out to the people at government subsidised rate in the district.

Owner of the Utmanzai Flourmills, Mussarat Khan said that 300 bags of wheat were issued to the flourmill under the quota.

He said that wheat was not being smuggled but the stock was being taking for weighing, which seized in the limits of Peshawar.