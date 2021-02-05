‘Early screening can cut breast cancer deaths’

Islamabad : The First Lady of Pakistan Begum Samina Alvi said that early screening for breast cancer would help in saving thousands of lives as diagnosis of this disease at an early stage was quite effective in its treatment and control, says a press release.

She said that most of the breast cancer cases in Pakistan were reported at later stages when the chances of survival were nominal. However, the death rate from this disease could be reduced by creating better awareness in women about the early symptoms of the disease. She was speaking as chief guest at an awareness seminar on breast cancer organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Pakistan to mark the World Cancer Day.

Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Mian Akram Farid Chairman Founder Group, Omar Aftab Khan CEO Pink Ribbon Pakistan, wives of naval officers, wives of former Presidents ICCI and a large number of females from various walks of lives attended the event.

Begum Samina Alvi also lauded the role of ICCI for organising an awareness session on breast cancer from the platform of the business community and desired that the business community should also help in arranging ramps for differently abled persons in markets and parks for their facilitation.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, president, ICCI said that the government should set up a National Cancer Registry and focus on formulation of national cancer prevention policy to cope with all types of cancers effectively. He also thanked Pink Ribbon Pakistan for organizing a seminar on an important issue of the society. Omar Aftab Khan, CEO Pink Ribbon Pakistan said that 3 lac cases of breast cancer were reported every year in Pakistan with 115,000 deaths per year. He said that some molecules of breast cancer were not available in Pakistan and the government should allow their import. Dr. Uzma Qasim, oncologist of Shifa International Hospital gave a detailed presentation on the causes of breast cancer and its preventive measures.

Fatma Azim, senior vice president ICCI thanked the First Lady for joining the breast cancer seminar as chief guest.