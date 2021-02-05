Wapda win men, women National Badminton team titles

LAHORE: Wapda won the team events of men and women in the 58th National Badminton Championships at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda, on Thursday.

Wapda men team won their final against National Bank of Pakistan by 3-1 and in the women team event final they defeated Army by 3-0.

Results:

Team Event Men Final

Pakistan Wapda beat NPB by 3-1

1st Single: Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Wapda) beat Murad Ali (NBP) by 21-18, 21-16

1st Double: Kashif Sulehri & Raja Hasnain (NBP) beat Hafiz Irfan & Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) by 21-14, 21-14

2nd Single: Awais Zahid (Wapda) beat Anjum Bashir (NBP) by 21-17, 21-11.