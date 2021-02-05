The former president of the US, Donald Trump, wanted a totalitarian government. He openly admired dictators and supported hate groups. At the end of his tenure, seeing the inevitable, he started building a case for election fraud. He even refused to accept his defeat or congratulate the winner. Now that Joe Biden has assumed power, we hope that he will help the US adopt a balanced approach. At present, the US is heavily leaning towards India. The US must strike a balance in its relationship with India and Pakistan.

Pakistan will welcome better trade relations with the US. The latter should also work towards easing travel restrictions for Pakistan’s citizens for work, business and study purposes. We hope that the US, under the leadership of Biden, will work towards world peace.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad