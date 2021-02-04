Suspicious transactions case: Zardari gets bail from IHC on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday got permanent bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on medical grounds in a NAB inquiry pertaining to suspicious transactions worth Rs 8 billion.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the pre-arrest bail case of Zardari. Zardari's counsel Faruk H Naek stated that a medical board has submitted its report regarding the health of the former president.

The bail petition has been filed on medical grounds, he said, adding that his client would cooperate with the NAB. To a query by the bench, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Muzaffar Abbasi said the case is at the stage of investigation and a reference is yet to be filed. He said four references have been filed against Zardari pertaining to fake bank accounts.

Justice Farook asked Naek whether his client had given an application to shift the cases against him to Karachi courts. The lawyer said yes. Justice Kayani said whether the NAB has filed any appeal to cancel the bail of Zardari in other cases. Justice Kayani said how many times the bureau would arrest the same person. The NAB prosecutor said now the NAB inquiry has been conducted.

Naek said his client had been in the NAB custody for more than two months. Justice Kayani said there is a case of transaction worth Rs 150 million against the petitioner. Justice Farooq said whether the petitioner has made payment against property. Naek said the property was purchased but the NAB had declared the account fake. The NAB prosecutor said land measuring 1,700 yards is in the name of the petitioner.

Justice Kayani asked the NAB whether it thinks that the accused could flee. The NAB prosecutor said the co-accused in this case, Mushtaq Ahmed, is an employee of grade 15, who fled abroad. The former president had also made a special request to appoint Mushtaq Ahmed as secretary.

The court asked the NAB whether it had any objection to the medical report. The opinion of the medical board couldn't be false, the court said, adding that the law is that the accused has to get back after his medical treatment.

Naek requested the court to grant bail to his client on medical grounds, adding that Zardari was ready to join NAB investigations. He stated that his client's name was on the ECL and he was giving arguments just on the bail petition. "We are ready to give an undertaking that Zardari would appear whenever NAB investigators summon him," he said. The court subsequently granted bail to Zardari on medical grounds after listening to arguments from both sides.