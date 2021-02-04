Adjournment motion submitted

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nighat Orakzai on Wednesday submitted an adjournment motion with provincial assembly secretariat seeking debate on the growing incidents of child abuse, kidnapping and others crimes including Swara.

In her motion, she pointed out that in Khwazakhela in Swat, a six-year-old girl was given in Swara to resolve family disputes, saying such decisions were leading the province towards moral degradation.

In an attempt to bring an end to this practice, she suggested that the provincial government should immediately implement the Zainab Alert Bill, which has not been enforced in the province.