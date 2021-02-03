Pak Navy ship visits Sudan and Djibouti

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship NASR visited Djibouti and Sudan ports as part of overseas deployment to African region.

Upon arrival at respective country’s port, the visiting PN Ship was extended warm welcome by Ambassadors of Pakistan, Shozab Abbas at Djibouti and Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra at Sudan along with respective country’s Defence Attaché and host naval officials. During the visits, the Mission Commander and Commanding Officer of the ship called on senior military and civil officials of both countries.

At Djibouti, They called on Chief Commander of Djibouti Navy, Colonel Abdul Rehman Aden and Commander in Chief Djibouti Coast Guard, Colonel Wais o Bogoreh. In Sudan, PN Mission Commander called on Commander Port Sudan Naval Base, Commodore Al Sadiq Ibrahim Osman, Governor Red Sea State Sudan, Abdullah Shangaryi Ohaj, Commander Red Sea Military Area, Major General Ibrahim Al Jail and Director General Port Authority Sudan, Omer Muhammad Adam.