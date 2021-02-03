NAB gives breakdown of cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau said Tuesday of 179 mega corruption cases, 63 cases have been brought to a logical conclusion as per the law, while 95 corruption cases are in the accountability courts.

According to NAB announcement on Tuesday, 12 mega corruption cases are pending with the accountability courts. Fines were imposed in cases of Abdul Qadir Tawakal and others, Bariq Syndicate Rawalpindi and others, Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society management and land suppliers, Haris Afzal, son of Sher Muhammad Afzal and others,

Seth Nisar Ahmed and others, Sheikh Muhammad Afzal, Chief Executive/ Director of Harris Steel Industry Pvt. Ltd and others, Raza Habib, Chief Executive, Mrs. Shumaila Messrs Janat Apparel Pvt. Ltd. Faisalabad, Sheikh Mohammad Afzal, Galaxy City Rawalpindi management and others, Ayaz Khan Niazi, former NICL chairman and others, Syed Mureed Kazim, former provincial minister for revenue in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, Ahsanullah, a former senior member of the Board of Revenue and others, Saeed Akhtar, general manager of Pakistan Railways and others.

In six cases, the NAB had managed voluntary returns up to Rs7.859 billion and deposited with the national exchequer. The management of Al-Hamra Hills and Eden Builders returned Rs 1.902 billion, the management of Manzar-e-Kohsar Ahbab Housing Society Moza Jhando and others returned Rs 80 million, M Amjad Aziz, CEO, Divine Developers, and others returned Rs313.308 million, Khushal Associates, Nowshera and others Rs60 million, Shahnawaz Murree, former provincial minister for Sports, Government of Balochistan, Rs14 million while Riaz Ahmed, DIG/ Former Project Director, Police Department, Balochistan, returned Rs5.5 billion to treasury under plea bargain.

In addition, in four mega corruption cases, the accused made a plea bargain through which a total of Rs1.256 billion was recovered. Syed Masoom Shah, former special assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others returned Rs300 million, Messrs. Capital Builders Pvt. Ltd. (New Islamabad Garden, Islamabad) and others Rs440 million, management and land supplier of Messrs Teletown Pvt. Ltd. and others Rs311 million, Rao Fahim Yaseen, Rao Nadeem Yasin.

Rao Naveed Yaseen and all the partners of Messrs Wind Mills Restaurant, Lahore, and others made a plea bargain of Rs 205 million. The NAB has referred two cases to the agencies concerned for further action as per law, while one case has been merged into a pre-existing case. Of 179 mega-corruption cases, the courts had decided 11 mega corruption cases in favour of the accused. The NAB filed appeals against the acquittal of the accused in the relevant courts were pending trial as per law. Ten inquiries, 11 investigations were under investigation while references in 95 mega corruption cases were being heard.