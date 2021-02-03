Opposition parties have no trust in each other: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said opposition parties are in a double jeopardy over upcoming Senate elections and they are expressing no-confidence in each other rather than the government.

Talking to the media at Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday, she also mocked the opposition for its deadline for resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said PM Imran Khan and his party would be victorious in Senate polls and bag more votes than required. Referring to former premier Nawaz Sharif, she said those who live for their personal interests do not find a place in peopleâ€™s hearts while true representatives live for a cause and also win the hearts of people. Answering a question, she said it seemed that the â€˜softwareâ€™ of Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also been updated after his historic U-turn.