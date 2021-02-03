New Zealand qualify for Test Championship final

DUBAI: New Zealand are the first team to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, the organisers said Tuesday, following the postponement of the Test series between South Africa and Australia.

Australia pulled out of their Test tour to South Africa earlier Tuesday, citing an “unacceptable” risk to players with the coronavirus rampant in the country.

“(It) means New Zealand have become the first team to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final to be held in England from June 18 to 22, with June 23 as the reserve day,” the ICC said in a statement.

New Zealand, currently ranked second on the ICC WTC table, have a points percentage of 70 per cent, enough to secure them a place in the final.

“They will be joined by either India, England, or Australia with the second spot being determined by the outcome of the India v England four-match Test series due to start on Friday,” the statement added.

“To book their place, India will have to win the series against England by 2-1, 2-0, 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0, margin.

“For England to qualify and join New Zealand, they will have to win the series against India by 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0 margin.”

Australia can still qualify for the WTC final if the series between India and England is drawn, or if India win the series 1-0 or England win it by 1-0, 2-1 or a 2-1 margin.

Justin Langer’s men were due to play three Tests against the Proteas, and Australia named their squad last week with the intent to fly out this month.