Man killed over land dispute in Bara

BARA: A man was killed and another sustained injuries when two rival groups exchanged fire over a land dispute in Akakhel area here on Tuesday, official and local sources said.

The sources said two sub-tribes Marghatkhel and Maroopkhel of the Akakhel tribe had a land dispute for the last several years. The members of Maroofkhel tribe armed with heavy weapons torched 17 houses of the Marghatkhel tribe.

A man identified as Abdul Wali was killed and another Zar Malik sustained injuries in the attack last night.

The relatives of the slain person placed the body at the Khyber Chowk, blocking it for traffic for hours.

Chanting slogans, the protesters demanded the government to suspend the district police officer (DPO) and deputy commissioner Khyber as they had failed to resolve the dispute between the two groups.

The political leaders and officials reached the Khyber Chowk in Bara and persuaded the protesters to open the road.

They were assured that the government had already taken action against the Maroopkhel elders and arrested several persons involved in the attack. Later, the protesters dispersed and the body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.