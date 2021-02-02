Supreme Court seeks reply from Punjab govt over dissolution of LBs by 4th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday sought a written reply from the Punjab government on the dissolution of local bodies (LBs) in Punjab by February 4. The court had issued a written order of the January 28 hearing in the local body elections case. A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqar had heard the case.

The court in its hearing stated that the chief election commissioner had said that local governments in Punjab were dissolved prematurely, which the CEC declared illegal.

The court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit details of a meeting regarding local body elections and also ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to submit a progress report. Further hearing of the case would be held on Thursday.