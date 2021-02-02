Online training for civil officers launched

PESHAWAR: The 31st Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) to provide 10 weeks of online training to the civil officers was launched here on Monday.

Addressing an inaugural function of 31st MCMC here at National Institute of Management NIM, Director General Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai said MCMC was an important in-service training programme exclusively designed to strengthen the capacity of the civil servants.

He said 31st MCMC was the second training course planned primarily in an online mode, adding efforts would be made that this 10 weeks-long online course could be highly productive and fulfilling all the learning experiences of the participants.

The NIM chief urged participants to understand the training programme in its proper context in the overall governance structure of the country.

Being the public servants, he said, civil officers were the backbone of the government and responsible for the implementation of the public policy and carrying out of the day to day governance tasks.

Hassan Mehmood said there were a lot of concerns about capacity, competence and delivery of public servants, therefore, renewed efforts should be made for increasing efficiencies of the public service.

He said the online training mode makes it challenging for the civil servants, hence, they should concentrate fully on the training activities and shun all the distractions.Hassan Mehmood said the training programme has been carefully devised and improved to cater to the emerging requirements, adding the chief instructor and the whole faculty would guide them throughout the training program and learning process.

The NIM chief called for discipline and abiding by the training norms of the premier institute besides adhering to its norms. He hoped that participants would maintain a positive attitude, show the highest level of commitment and ability by taking full advantage of their training and learning environment of the institute.

The NIM chief expressed the hope the participants would leave the training campus as a better equipped and efficient public servant. He said IT and T&C staff have already been in touch with participants to ensure smooth and uninterrupted internet connectivity and directed them to seek guidance from IT professional in any professional matter.