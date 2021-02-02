Kashmir Day Ranking Beach Tennis C’ships on Feb 6

KARACHI: Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) is organising Kashmir Day Ranking Beach Tennis Championships on February 6 at Clifton Beach.

The event is being supported by Sindh Sports Board and Pakistan Tennis Federation. Singles and doubles events are to be played in this championship. The last date of entries is February 4.

KTA has already organised two championships at Clifton beach in recent months. The environment committee of STA will also undertake beach cleaning before the matches.