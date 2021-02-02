Pak players make early exit in junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Leading local players made exit in the first round of the PTF President ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championships 2021 that springs into action with the main round Monday.

Aoi Ooka from Japan got the better of top Pakistan junior Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) 7-5, 6-1. In another match, Switzerland’s Oscar Baumgartner prevailed over Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, foreign players appreciated the steps to keep the complex safe and conducive for professional tennis. They also lauded implementation of the SOPs for security and Covid-19.

Results: Boys singles first round: Aoi Ooka (JPN) bt Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) 7-5, 6-1; Raahim Agha (GBR) bt Faizan Fayyaz (PAK) 6-0, 6-4; Yakup Uzunel (DEN) bt Kashan Umar Khalil (PAK) 6-3, 6-1; Oscar Baumgartner (SUI) bt Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) 6-4, 6-4; Birtan Duran (TUR) bt Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) 6-0, 6-1; Lorant Gyori (HUN) bt Muhammad Huzaifa (PAK) 6-4, 7-5; Andrey Kozlov (RUS) bt Zalan Khan (PAK) 7-5, 6-0; Siddhartha Lama (USA) bt Abdullah (PAK) 6-1, 6-3; Meethre Barot (USA) bt Abdul Hanan (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Artiom Dorofeev (FRA) bt Toa Maeda (JPN) 6-3, 6-2; Sam Kydd Baumgartner (SUI) bt Yahya Luni (PAK) 6-0, 6-0.