HEC urged to revisit policy on MA (private) admissions

PESHAWAR: Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad has suggested to the Higher Education Commission Pakistan to revisit its policy of ending MA (private) admissions in the universities.

He was expressing his views at a talk organized by Pakistan Academy of Sciences on the topic of “Growing Shadows of Uncertainty in Higher Education Sector of Pakistan”.

Academicians from all over the country participated in the talk to discuss the new policy introduced by the Higher Education Commission Pakistan.

During his first lecture after becoming fellow at PAS, while talking to the participants, Vice-Chancellor of the Gomal University Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said that HEC established in 2002, worked efficiently under the chairmanship of Dr Atta-Ur-Rahman and others over the years.

He said rules and regulations made throughout these years have been introduced after the consent of the varsities as Section 10 (c) of the ordinance binds HEC to introduce new policies after consultation with the vice-chancellors of the universities.

At a time where varsities are faced with economic issues and are finding it difficult to sustain, these new rules of the HEC will result in nothing but hurt these universities, he said.

Other speakers acknowledged the points raised by Gomal University vice-chancellor and applauded the efforts of Dr Iftikhar Ahmad for bringing the vice-chancellors of public sector universities on the one page.