Opposition must force removal of ‘puppet’ govt: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: As the deadline of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PMD) to Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign expired on Sunday, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the “selected prime minter has failed to resign by the deadline, and the joint opposition must now force the removal of puppets”.

“The PDM had given this illegitimate regime the opportunity to step aside respectfully and allow for a transition to democracy with free, fair and transparent elections,” he said.

Bilawal said in tweets that long march and no-confidence motion will hopefully be discussed in the PDM meeting. He said Senate elections will show the government is on shaky ground. “The government desperation is clear as it is trying to change rules to rig Senate elections because they can see their defeat,” he said.

Bilawal said the establishment must leave political battles to the politicians now or risk being drawn into controversies. “Only a government chosen by the people can deliver for the people,” he said.

He said the people were facing historic, poverty, unemployment and inflation because this government was forced on them. He said the joint opposition must now force the removal of the government.