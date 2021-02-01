close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
ND
News Desk
February 1, 2021

Russian internal affairs minister felicitates Sheikh Rashid

ND
News Desk
February 1, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Russia Minister for Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokolstev Saturday congratulated Sheikh Rashid Ahmed over assuming the charge as minister for interior.

The Embassy of the Russian Federation presented its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign

Affairs and forwarded a congratulatory letter from Vladimir Kolokostev for Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on the occasion of his appointment as the minister for interior.

