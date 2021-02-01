Russian internal affairs minister felicitates Sheikh Rashid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Russia Minister for Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokolstev Saturday congratulated Sheikh Rashid Ahmed over assuming the charge as minister for interior.
The Embassy of the Russian Federation presented its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs and forwarded a congratulatory letter from Vladimir Kolokostev for Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on the occasion of his appointment as the minister for interior.