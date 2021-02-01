close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
AFP
February 1, 2021

Xiaomi sues to reverse US blacklisting

World

Washington: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi said on Sunday it had filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the former Trump administration’s last-minute blacklisting of the electronics giant. Xiaomi said it filed the appeal with a Washington federal court on Friday after former president Donald Trump’s administration barred investment in the firm, saying the Beijing-headquartered company was a part of the Chinese military.

