PSP against LG polls based on controversial census results, says Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the local government system is the true spirit and first tier of democracy.

“But, ironically, on the one hand, the incompetent, corrupt and self-proclaimed champions of democracy took away the very soul from the body of democracy, while on the other hand, the right to life has been taken away from the people by approving the controversial census,” he said while presiding over a meeting of the Central Executive Committee and the National Council of the party at the Pakistan House in Karachi.

Kamal said that the census was a matter of survival for the generations of the people of Karachi and the PSP was ready to go to any lengths on the controversial census.

“The government should let the controversial census remain controversial and local bodies elections should be held in the light of the previous census so that some problems of the people could be solved,” he said.

The meeting discussed in detail the current political situation in Pakistan and the future course of action against the approval of the results of the sixth national census.

The meeting also expressed grave concern over a report of Transparency International on the rise of corruption in the country. It was announced that the PSP stood with employees who had been forcibly dismissed from the government’s run institutions, such as the Pakistan Steel Mills.

He said that the nation had lost faith in the institutions after being utterly disappointed by the rulers and the opposition. “The PSP will not leave the oppressed people of Pakistan alone like the present and previous rulers,” he said.