Sat Jan 30, 2021
AFP
January 30, 2021

UN urges Iran to halt execution of ethnic Baluch

World

AFP
January 30, 2021

Paris: The United Nations on Friday urged Iran to halt the "imminent" execution of a member of the Baluch ethnic minority as it rebuked Tehran for a spate of recent hangings including of members of minority groups. Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have said that a member of the Baluch minority Javid Dehghan, 31, is due to be executed on Saturday.

