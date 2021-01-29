Govt to establish panagah in Angoor Adda border point

WANA: The government had decided to establish panagah (shelter) in Angoor Adda near Pak-Afghan border point to facilitate the outgoing and incoming passengers.

To this effect, Director Social Welfare Department Hafeezullah Sial and Administration Officer Iftikhar Hussain on Thursday visited the Angoor Adda and identified the site for the proposed project.

The officials said that passengers would be provided free accommodation and food to facilitate them in their journey to and from Afghanistan. Tribal elders have hailed the government decision to establish the panagah for passengers, saying the initiative would help promote trade and business activities between the two neighbouring countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafeezullah Sial said the passengers were facing tremendous problems due to non-availability of hotels and other facilities.

“The establishment of panagah will go a long way in facilitating them,” he went on to add. He said the passengers would be given meals free of cost.