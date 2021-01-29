LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday. According to the notification, Adnan Zahid, Deputy Secretary (Confidential) S&GAD has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Energy Department, Subhan Butt, Deputy Secretary Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education, posted as Deputy Secretary Confidential, and Jawad Haider Shah (awaiting posting) posted as Deputy Secretary Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education.