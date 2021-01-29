GCU honorary PhD degree for philanthropist

LAHORE:Noted industrialist, philanthropist and social worker Anwaar Ahmad Khan will be the fourth individual to receive honorary PhD degree from Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

The GCU conferred its first-ever honorary doctorate degree upon Dr Kadir Topbas, the then Mayor of Istanbul, Turkey in 2012 in recognition of his services for ‘strengthening ties between Turkey and Pakistan.’

In 2014 the GC University awarded an honorary doctorate degree to the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif while the university conferred the honorary PhD degree upon the British Member of Parliament Afzal Khan in 2020 in recognition of his contribution for the promotion of political, diplomatic, economic and cultural relations between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

Anwaar Ahmad Khan will be the second individual (after British MP Afzal Khan) to receive the degree in the university’s upcoming convocation during the tenure of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar as Chancellor as the agenda for conferment of the honorary degree has been approved, via majority decision, by the GCU Syndicate and forwarded to the Chancellor for final approval.

Talking to The News, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, who also has taught in United Kingdom and Korea and served in other countries, said that world over universities confer honorary degrees upon individuals who had rendered services to community or had exceptional contributions in literature and other fields.