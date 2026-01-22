Princess Beatrice follows Eugenie into anguish as their ‘York Greek tragedy’ threatens family further

Princess Beatrice seems to be causing the famous ‘inseparably bound’ family to drift further and further apart, and its all because of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s exile.

The whole debacle that even led to Andrew losing his military honors, his dukedom and his title of prince, has been dubbed the “York Greek tragedy” by royal correspondent Phil Dampier.

For those unversed with the turmoil unfolding in the households of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Royal Lodge. The daughters have found themselves in a difficult situation trying to cement their standing alongside King Charles as well as their parents.

In the most recent attempt, the sisters openly choose to be alongside King Charles for Christmas at Sandringham, rather than with their parents in the Royal Lodge, which is soon to be emptied.

Mr Dampier highlighted this pure ‘devastation’ in a piece for Woman’s Day and claims, much of, at least, Princess Eugenie anger towards her father stems from her being the co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective, an initiative aimed at helping victims.

Because while initially “she was going to go ski-ing in Switzerland with friends at Christmas as she felt so torn between her parents and the royal family,” a friend is quoted to have admitted. “But Prince William persuaded both Bea and Eugenie to join him and the King at Sandringham, and to hold their heads up high.”

His reasons, according to the friend in question is because, “it shows they still have a future, despite the sins of their parents. And let’s be honest it helps Bea and her husband to keep in with the royals,” too.

As well as “it boosts their status and ability to make money in the business world.”

However, for Princess Beatrice, the pain is even more than her sister, allegedly. Because it was her recommendation that led her father towards sitting with Emily Maitlis for the interview where he claimed he knew nothing of Virginia Giuffre, who has since died by suicide.

In Mr Dampier’s words “Bea was standing in the wings” while her father “hung himself” with these disastrous answers”.

However, that is not to say they have not offered their parents support in this time, because Sarah Ferguson, whose’ new living situation has not been confirmed was asked to stay with both daughters, even though the commentator admits Eugenie is the one sister that often goes weeks without talking to her mother.

All in all, being counsellor of state, Beatrice sits differently to her sister in the line of Succession, despite them both being side by side in the line up.

It is because of all this that “the whole sorry saga has been incredibly stressful and it’s ripped the family apart” the friend added before signing off.