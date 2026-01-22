Andrew’s gun license turns into the final straw? ‘To him there’s nothing left worth getting out of bed for’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s mental health has taken the beating of the century and every move he makes is now tinged with large mood swings.

This has even caused some to grow weary and cautious, while others continue to shun him, or maintain distance and offer only the bare minimum in support.

For those unversed, after his dukedom, military titles, honors and his title of prince, his gun license was the next to go and now, without hobbies, and barred from horse riding the former-royal is turning into a huge time bomb that even his new neighbors Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to avoid without actually poking at the bear.

The whole thing has been revealed by a well placed insider that recently sat with Heat World.

According to their findings, “Andrew is in a really dark place, he’s angry one minute, then completely despondent the next, nobody wants to be around him, his energy is menacing.”

Furthermore, “he’s totally consumed with self-pity and says everything he values has been taken from him one by one, even down to his hobbies. Losing his guns and hunting has sent him into a rage and seems to have really pushed him over the edge.” Its even led to conversations within Palace walls where he claims his mother would ‘never’ have allowed things to come to this and that “she’ll be rolling in her grave over this humiliation being forced on him.”

But above all “what’s worse is that his family have all shunned him,” the source added. “There’s literally no one left that’s got his back. Even his own daughters won’t be seen with him. It’s no wonder there’s a feeling among the royals that he’s a ticking time bomb.”

There’s also growing concern and prayers coming from those avoiding him, and those offering support, from the sidelines, that “he doesn’t make things worse.”

But “Andrew is spouting off to anyone that will listen, complaining viciously about his family. He was bitter and angry before, but this has made things worse.”

Still, before concluding the source admitted to that “what is really worrisome is how volatile he can be. One minute he’s raging about the humiliation and betrayal, the next he’s saying there’s nothing left worth getting out of bed for.”