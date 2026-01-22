Prince Harry urges his pals are ‘not leaky,’ he is not ‘Mr Mischief’

Prince Harry is stating facts as he makes a statement at the High Court in UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who has accused Dialy Mail’s publisher for leaking his personal information during his early days of romance with Meghan Markle, clarifies that his pals have no direct involvement in it.

Harry told the court "my social circles were not leaky,” adding he never had a Facebook profile named “Mr Michief.”

He said: “Following the death of my mother in 1997 when I was 12 years old and her treatment at the hands of the press, I have always had an uneasy relationship with them. However, as a member of the Institution the policy was to ‘never complain, never explain’. There was no alternative; I was conditioned to accept it. For the most part, I accepted the interest in my performing my public functions.”

Harry then told Antony White KC, for ANL, it was “pretty convincing” that journalists found information on him from his friends.

Mr White continued: ““That is because you believed, at the time time that the articles were published, in so far as you saw them, that the information they contained came from legitimate sources.” Harry replied: “To a certain extent, but I would not have been able to complain about them anyway, because of the institution I was in.”