What Prince William and Kate think of Brooklyn's attack on Victoria and David Beckham?

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not publicly comment on any controversy regarding the royal family, let alone a feud involving a celebrity couple.

However, royal fans and experts know that both David and Victoria Beckham are longtime supporters of the British royal family, and the couple also enjoy some kind of personal relation with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate often chooses Victoria's outfits for formal occasions, while William is often seen in lively chats with David Beckham whenever their paths cross.

When it comes to Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola and their feud with David and Victoria, royal experts couldn't help drawing parallels with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dispute with the royal family.

Brooklyn Beckham took the same line as Harry, who launched his first attack against the House of Windsor during an interview with Oprah Winfrey after moving to the US.

The cause of Harry's estrangement was Meghan Markle, who he said was not treated fairly by the royal family.

Brooklyn Beckham also mentioned how his wife was sidelined and overshadowed by his mom and how his dad was always on Victoria's side.

While William and Kate have nothing personal to lose or gain from the Beckham family dispute and , royal observers believe the future king and queen not only know about the feud but also have sympathies with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.