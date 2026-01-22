Royal camp is focused on fighting against ‘Harry distractions:’ Expert

The Royal Family is unbothered about Prince Harry’s legal crisis, says an expert.

King Charles and Prince William, who are currently in Scotland for their official trips, do not want to give limelight to Harry’s antics.

Royal expert Russell Myers writes for Mirror: “The focus in the royal camp is very much centered how they can get on with the job without the distractions of the global attention Harry and his wife Meghan bring.”

He adds: “Just minutes after Harry finished giving his evidence at the High Court, Kensington Palace announced the Prince of Wales will soon - at the request of the British government - embark on an historic visit to Saudi Arabia.

"Harry has not only been locked in court battles with the media, his much publicised pursuit of the British government also shows no sign of abating," he continues.

“All of this makes for an unhappy marriage with the rest of his family, while relations with the majority of them remain close to rock bottom,” notes the expert.