Fires destroy three factories in New Karachi, Shah Faisal Colony

A fire broke out at a cardboard factory in New Karachi on Thursday and also spread to the next-door towel factory, while another blaze was reported at a thread factory in Shah Faisal Colony.

Fire brigade officials said that a fire broke out at a cardboard factory located near Saba Cinema in the New Karachi area, adding that the intense blaze engulfed the entire establishment quickly and also spread to the next-door towel factory.

The fire departmentâ€™s spokesperson said that the fire erupted while the employees were at work, adding that some of them were able to get out of the factories while the remaining climbed to the rooftop and were later rescued by the firefighters.

The spokesperson said that four fire engines were immediately despatched to the site, adding that the firefighters managed to control the blaze after hectic efforts of four hours with the help of four fire engines and five water bowsers.

The towel factoryâ€™s owner said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit at the cardboard factory and later spread to his establishment. He claimed that the firefighters were late in arriving on the scene.

Another fire broke out at a thread factory in Shah Faisal Colony. After receiving information of the incident, two fire engines were despatched to the site that doused the blaze after hectic efforts of one hour. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.