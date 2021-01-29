Robber killed, shopkeeper injured in exchange of fire in Orangi

An alleged robber was killed and a shopkeeper wounded in an exchange of fire that took place in Orangi Town on Thursday. Two more people were also injured in separate firing incidents in the area.

Three suspects were reportedly trying to escape on a motorcycle after robbing a steel shop near Qasba Morr in Orangi Town when the shopkeeper, Ejaz, fired at them, prompting them to return fire.

During the exchange of fire, the shopkeeper was wounded and one of the three suspected robbers was killed. The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Reacting to the information, police reached the crime scene and inquired into the incident. They said that although the shopkeeper had fired at the robbers, the robber was apparently killed by a bullet fired from one of his accomplices.

Police explained that they found a pistol and looted cash amounting to Rs36,000 on the killed

robber. They added that the other two suspects managed to escape.

The body of the killed robber was shifted to a morgue for want of identification.

A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, 24-year-old Bilal, son of Nabi Buksh, and Nooruddin, 36, were injured in separate firing incidents in the Orangi Town area. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Investigations into the firing incidents are under way.