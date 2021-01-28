close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 28, 2021

Journalists union gets new office-bearers

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
January 28, 2021

MIRANSHAH: Samiullah Dawar and Yousaf Haroon were elected president and general secretary, respectively, in the election held for the North Waziristan Union of Journalists on Wednesday.

Other office-bearers include Said Haleem, senior vice-president, Usman Khan, press secretary, Malik Farooq, Joint secretary, Zainullah Khan, finance secretary while Haji Malik Jaffar and haji Yaseen were elected president and patron-in-chief of the press club, respectively.

