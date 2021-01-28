Journalists union gets new office-bearers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Samiullah Dawar and Yousaf Haroon were elected president and general secretary, respectively, in the election held for the North Waziristan Union of Journalists on Wednesday.
Other office-bearers include Said Haleem, senior vice-president, Usman Khan, press secretary, Malik Farooq, Joint secretary, Zainullah Khan, finance secretary while Haji Malik Jaffar and haji Yaseen were elected president and patron-in-chief of the press club, respectively.