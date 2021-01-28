SNGPL upgrades its network to solve low gas pressure issue

PESHAWAR: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has upgraded its network by laying a 12-diameter transmission line measuring 104 kilometre from Mardan to Swat to overcome the problem of low gas pressure.

Talking to The News on Wednesday, an official of the SNGPL in Swat Mirwais said that the project was launched in 2018 and commissioned in February 2019.

“This resolved the upstream gas pressure in Swat. However Saidu Sharif still faced low gas pressure issues in winter,” he said, adding that SNGPL had foreseen this issue, and shifting of gas load of Saidu had already been planned by SNGPL’s Mardan Region in late 2018.

Mirwais said that the pipeline was laid in December 2019 and fabrication of regulating stations was completed in September 2020. The new gas regulating stations have resolved the low gas pressure problem of 13,500 domestic consumers of Saidu Sharif, he added.

The official said that this was evident from the fact that per gas consumer average consumption of Saidu Sharif had jumped from 0.88 units to 1.56 units.