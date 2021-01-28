Food Authority continues drive against expired food stuff

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) Wednesday continued drive against adulteration across the province and seized a total 89 kg of substandard and expired food stuff and 25 kg banned Chinese salt.

According to Director Operations Dr Azmatullah Wazir more than 70kg of unhealthy and expired items were discarded during the operation in Nowshera and 19 kg in Chitral while 25 kg banned Chinese salt was seized in DI Khan.

Dr Azmatullah said that adulterated milk and bakery items were discarded in Kohat while substandard spices were wasted in Lakki Marwat.The teams of Food Authority inspected restaurants and hotels in Mardan and fined two hotels over violation of hygiene values