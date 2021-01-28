Allegation of staged encounter: Protest called off after assurances

SUKKUR: After assurances of holding an inquiry into the killing of a youth allegedly by Sukkur Police in an encounter, the protesters called off their protest on Wednesday. The Airport Police Sukkur had claimed killing an alleged criminal Abdul Malik Dino in a police encounter. Rejecting the police version, the relatives and villagers of Malik Dino staged demonstration in front of the Press Club Sukkur and at the Sindh High Court bench Sukkur while carrying the coffin clad Malik Dino’s body.

Two members of the Dino’s family Haji Muhammed and Mehrab claimed that Sukkur Police had killed Malik Dino in cold blood after detaining him when he was returning from attending the court proceedings. The protesters demanded registration of a murder FIR against Sukkur Police and arrest of responsible police officers. Later, they wrapped up the protest when the SSP Sukkur assured them of holding a judicious probe into the incident and setting up an inquiry committee.