NAB Sukkur hands over Rs15.7m to Sindh govt

SUKKUR: The DG NAB Sukkur handed over a cheque of Rs15.689 million in a ceremony on Wednesday to the representative of finance department, Government of Sindh. The amount was recovered from the corrupt people through plea bargain. The amount was recovered in various cases related to food and local government departments. Director NAB Sukkur, investigation officers and senior officials also attended the ceremony. The DG NAB lauded the efforts, dedication and team work of the investigation team, hoping that the good work would continue with same passion. He said the NAB is unwavering in its commitment to eradicate corruption from Sindh as well as Pakistan. The DG NAB Sukkur said it would produce more results in future too, resolving that the NAB would pursue anti-corruption agenda without fear or favor in order to come up to the expectations of the people. He added that the NAB Sukkur has been working as per the vision of the Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal, saying it is our faith to free Pakistan from the menace of corruption.