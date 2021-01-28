Supreme Court upholds FST verdict on daily wages service period

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the Federal Service Tribunal, declaring the daily wages service period of regular teachers of the federal capital as pensionable service.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the 19 appeals, filed by the federal government challenging the FST decision. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed took strong exception to the attitude of the federal government meted out with the teachers that worked on the basis of daily wages.

What law allows more than 10 years of working on daily wages,” the CJP remarked. Teachers should not be compelled to work on the basis of daily wages, he added. The chief justice further noted that after regularising the services of these teachers they should not be deprived of their legal right.

The government had made the teachers Dyarhi Maar (Daily wagers),” the chief justice remarked. Justice Ijazul Ahsen, another member of the bench, observed that after rendering their service for 10 years, these teachers were regularised and the Federal Public Service Commission had also declared them eligible for getting benefits.

During the course of hearing, Sajid Ilyas Bhatti, Additional Attorney General, told the court that these teachers had been appointed on Rs 120 per day, therefore, the court should also look into the mode of appointment of employees. Hafiz SA Rehman, senior advocate of the Supreme Court, represented the teachers.