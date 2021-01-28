Diabetes facilitation clinic at G-8

Islamabad : With an aim to facilitate a larger number of diabetes patients by enabling them to have access to World Class diagnostic, treatment, educational and rehabilitative facilities related to diabetes and its complications; The Diabetes Centre (TDC) inaugurated its clinic at Crescent Arcade G-8 Markaz, Islamabad, says a press release.

Mayor Islamabad Pir Syed Adil Gillani was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony. Other notables included Deputy Mayor Islamabad Muhammad Azam Khan; Chairman Pakland Builders Maqsood Ur Rehman; Deputy Director General Health and Project Director, Tobacco Smoke Free Capital, Dr. Minhaj-us-Siraj; and Chief/Director General Health Dr. Hasan Orooj.

Government officials, medical specialists, representatives from healthcare organizations, social workers, representatives of corporate sector and individuals from various walks of life were also present on this occasion.

TDC’s Chief Executive Officer Tahir M. Abbasi said during his inaugural address, “keeping in view the high prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan, our objective is to create a true integrated system that provides access to quality, economical and affordable care for diabetes and all its related problems.”

While addressing the audience, the chief guest Pir Syed Adil Gillani praised TDC management for their remarkable efforts to serve the people suffering with diabetes and its complications in an effective manner.