Corona claims three more lives

Rawalpindi : Another three deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,057 in the region while 102 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking the tally to 53,440.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the the virus is still claiming a significant number of lives from this region of the country though the number of active cases from the twin cities is registering a continuous decline.

Another 143 patients including 127 from ICT and 16 from Rawalpindi district have achieved cure from the illness in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases from the region down to 1,823 on Wednesday.

Of 286 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district recorded on Tuesday, COVID-19 claimed two more lives in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 588 in the district. Another 22 patients were tested positive from the district in the last 24 hours taking the number of active cases to 290 on Wednesday.

On the other hand, of 1,581 confirmed COVID-19 patients from ICT on Tuesday, one more patient died of the illness taking the death toll to 469. After recovery of 127 patients from ICT and reporting of 80 new cases in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases from the federal capital got to 1533 on Wednesday.

To date, a total of 40,972 patients have been reported from ICT of which 38,970 have so far recovered while from Rawalpindi, a total of 12468 patients have so far been reported of which 11,590 have recovered.

According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, 29 confirmed patients of the illness were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while some 261 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes on Wednesday.