Thu Jan 28, 2021
Waqar Hamza
January 28, 2021

18 Pak shooters in Asian Online Shooting Championship

Sports

Waqar Hamza
January 28, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan has 18 shooters participating in the first Asian Online Shooting Championship that is to be held on Friday (tomorrow) and Saturday.

This event is to be held in over 30 Asian countries simultaneously with the score being shared online, and Pakistan’s venue is PN Shooting Range Karsaz here.

Pakistani shooters are to participate in four events: Olympic Trap, Skeet, Air Rifle, and Air Pistol.

The skeet team consists of M Asif, Usman Chand, and Khurrum Inam. The trap team has Farrukh Nadeem, Zafar ul Haq, and Usman Sadiq.

The air rifle men’s team comprises Zeeshan, Ghufran, and Sarfraz. The women’s team has Nadira Raees, Fatima, and Narmeen.

The air pistol men’s team consists of Gulfam Joseph, Kaleemullah, and Kaleem Khan. The women’s team has Kashmala, Ibtesam, and Rabia Kabeer.

