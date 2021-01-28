‘Yasir, Nauman could prove lethal on third day’

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim has stated that Pakistan should have spinners operating from both ends if the pitch starts turning on the third day of their first Test against South Africa at National Stadium here on Thursday.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday, he said Pakistan should create pressure for South African batsmen by deploying close fielders and try to force them to make mistakes. “Both Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali could prove lethal given the spin-friendly condition of this pitch,” he added.

He said that Pakistan captain Babar Azam should deploy spinners after the first hour of South Africa’s second innings.

He said that after getting 100-125 runs lead Pakistan should get the Proteas out for around 250 so that the hosts do not have to chase a big target.

Qasim also warned that if the visitors batted well and set the target around 250, it would become challenging for Pakistan.

He applauded Fawad Alam’s classical 109 and also gave credit to Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Muhammad Rizwan for playing handy knocks and bringing Pakistan back into the match.

The former left-arm spinner termed the first session “decisive because it was then that Azhar and Fawad had to consolidate the innings. Fawad’s patient knock was a treat to watch. He played both spinners and pacers to perfection.

“Pakistan can still enhance their lead as Hasan Ali is on the crease and he is capable of playing some big shots.”