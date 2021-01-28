Carrefour Pakistan Citrus Festival

LAHORE:Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan is celebrating its 2021 “Citrus Festival”. Carrefour stores across the country are offering unbeatable value for citrus lovers who can now get their hands on the best locally produced citrus until 7 February, 2021. The festival provides a wide variety of superior quality oranges, grapefruits and lemons, sourced directly from reliable, farms in Sargodha. The event reiterates Carrefour’s commitment to investing in the growth and prosperity of its industry, communities, and the local economy. By highlighting locally sourced produce, Carrefour Pakistan is encouraging customers to buy fresh high-quality products at the best possible value. Brimming with natural goodness of vital minerals and immunity boosting nutrients like vitamin-C, the citrus juices are much needed remedy for seasonal flu especially in the times of COVID-19. To shop, visit https://www.carrefour.pk/ or download the Carrefour Pakistan app. ***