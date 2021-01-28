IG reviews Welfare Branch’s performance in 2020

LAHORE:IGP Punjab Inam Ghani reviewed the overall annual performance of the Welfare Branch for the year 2020 at Central Police Office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, IG Punjab was given a detailed briefing on the steps taken for the welfare of police personnel in the last one year. Additional IG Welfare and Finance told IG Punjab that in the year 2020, the Police Welfare Branch distributed a total of Rs 92 crore and 96 lakhs to 25214 police personnel under different categories.

He said that Rs 17 crore and 76 lakhs were given as dowry fund for daughters’ marriage of 4135 police officers and officials and Rs 14 crore and 47 lakhs were distributed among the children of 5204 officers and officials in the form of scholarships.

479 officers and officials were provided Rs 5 crore and 78 lakhs under medical aid. He further said that Rs four crore and 48 lakhs were given to 1795 officers and officials for corona treatment. Rs five crore and 32 lakhs were given to the children of 461 martyred officers and personnel in the form of educational scholarships while 764 officers and officials were given an amount of 03 crore and 82 lakhs for coffin and burial expenditures.

He further said that Rs 09 crore 80 lakhs was given to 3044 retired officers and personnel as an additional salary along with last salary on retirement while widows of 8748 employees who passed away during the service were given Rs 30 crore and 98 lakhs under Guzara Allowance. Police directed to improve security: CCPO chaired a meeting of police officers at committee room here on Wednesday.

He reviewed law and order in the meeting and directed the police to improve security of the City. He said monitoring cameras will be installed in rooms of all investigation in-charges to improve performance of investigation wing. He directed divisional SPs to focus on performance of police stations. He stressed the need to improve individual and collective image of police to change Thana Culture by changing traditional attitude, behaving with citizens in a polite manner and rendering best possible professional services. He directed crackdown on bigwigs land grabbers, illegal arms dealers, drug suppliers and peddlers and gamblers increasing combing operations and snap checking. He ordered investigation officers to do quality investigation and complete the challans of cases of heinous crimes including murder, rape and child molestation.

He said to control theft of motorcycles, patrolling of Dolphin Squad should be enhanced particularly around markets, offices, commercial and business centres. The CCPO directed action again those using unlawful applied for, green and unauthorised registration number plates.