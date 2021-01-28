LWMC still using uniform of ex-Turkish contractors

LAHORE:Even after end of agreement with its two Turkish contractors, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has not provided its sanitary workers a proper uniform and they are wearing the uniform of their ex-contractors.

The sanitary workers deployed in the areas of Oz-Pak and Albayrak are wearing the uniform provided to them by the former contractors with their logos on it. When asked, a sanitary worker said that the company has not provided them any new uniform with LWMC’s branding due to which he was wearing his old uniform. It is pertinent to mention here that LWMC was also using the confiscated machinery of its ex-contractors with their names on it. However, black paint was sprayed on the logos of Turkish contractors on some of the vehicles.

Using brand name without permission is a crime and no one can use the registered brand name of any company, said Shahid Malik, a lawyer dealing with copy right cases. He said LWMC should not use the brand names of its ex-contractors as they (ex-contractors) can object on it and even they can demand financial compensation from the company for using their brand names and logos. On the other hand, LWMC sources said that the company has not floated any tender for the procurement of new uniforms with company’s brand name for their sanitary workers. Sources said this clearly reflected the ill-planning of the LWMC to handle the situation after the end of agreement with its Turkish contractors.

Jamil Khawar, the spokesperson for LWMC said that presently the company’s focus was to clear the waste from the city. He said the company will soon go for procurement of uniforms for its workers.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued by LWMC on Tuesday said that LWMC striving hard to ensure sanitation arrangements in the city during the transitional period. In order to provide the best sanitation facilities to the people of Lahore in the city, it was decided to enter into 3 to 6 months contract with local contractors for the transitional period. For this purpose, an advertisement was published in newspaper on Dec 16, 2020 in accordance with the PPRA rules and the bidding process was started.

The statement said that LWMC saved Rs 335 million in the national treasury under the city's new sanitation agreement. In order to ensure sanitation in 9 towns of the city, an estimate of Rs 2653 million was made while the bids received were less than the estimated amount.

The company opened technical bids on January 2 and financial bids on January 23. 12 companies participated in the bidding, out of which 6 companies qualified on the basis of technical details. It urged the citizens to support the LWMC in maintaining cleanliness and put garbage in the installed bins.