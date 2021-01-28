close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 28, 2021

‘Doomsday Clock’ stuck at 100 seconds to midnight

World

AFP
January 28, 2021

Washington: The "Doomsday Clock" illustrating the perils facing the planet and mankind will remain at 100 seconds to midnight this year amid the threats of the coronavirus pandemic, nuclear war and climate change.

"The hands of the Doomsday Clock remain at 100 seconds to midnight, as close to midnight as ever," Rachel Bronson, president of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said in a statement. "The lethal and fear-inspiring Covid-19 pandemic serves as a historic ‘wake-up call,’ a vivid illustration that national governments and international organisations are unprepared to manage the truly civilization-ending threats of nuclear weapons and climate change," Bronson said.

Latest News

More From World