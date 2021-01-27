Corona shows no mercy as 58 more die

ISLAMABAD: The countrywide tally of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday reached 34,412 with 1,873 more people testing positive and 1,223 patients recovering during the 24 hours.

Fifty-eight patients died of whom 49 were under treatment in hospitals and nine in their respective homes or quarantines, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Twenty-nine patients died on the ventilator. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 38 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 37 percent, Bahawalpur 32 percent and Lahore 37 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas with 45 percent in Peshawar, 28 percent in Multan, 37 percent in Karachi and 23 percent in Rawalpindi.

Around 310 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Around 42,587 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 11,709 in Sindh, 18,156 in Punjab, 6,084 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,778 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 290 in Balochistan, 330 in GB, and 240 in AJK.

Around 490,126 people have recovered so far countrywide making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 535,914 cases have been detected so far, including AJK 8,855, Balochistan 18,754, GB 4,902, ICT 40,892, KP 65,740, Punjab 154,717 and Sindh 242,054.

Around 11,376 deaths have been recorded countrywide since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 3,900 perished in Sindh, 4,608 in Punjab, 1,848 in KP, 468 in ICT, 193 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 257 in AJK.

A total of 7,722,829 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.